Services
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
(805) 485-5757
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
Connie Griffith Obituary
Connie Griffith

Oxnard - Connie Griffith passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving husband Burt of 51 years, her sister Toni Mesta and close friend Delphina Marquez on October 7, 2019. Connie is preceded in death by her parents Butch & Lupe Munoz, sister Gloria Munoz and Brother-in-Law Alfonso (Hito) Mesta. She was born and raised in Oxnard, California and graduated from Oxnard High School in 1962. In 1967 while working at Sprouts-Ritz, she met the love of her life and future husband Bert Griffith. Connie and Bert celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary this past July. Bert's Term of Endearment for Connie was to call her "My Punkie's". In 2003, Connie retired from her position as a Shipping Clerk from the Port Hueneme Navy Exchange after 32 years of civilian service. Connie, along with her husband, enjoyed traveling in their R.V. to different states and enjoyed every moment of their sightseeing adventures. Connie was also an exceptional baker and love to share her baked goodies with family and friends especially during the holidays. Connie is survived by her husband Burt, her sister Toni Mesta, lifetime friend and caregiver Delphina Marquez and cousin Linda Gerardo. Burt would like to express his gratitude to Toni and Delphina who lovingly cared for Connie until her passing. He would also like to thank Dr. Arthur Inoshita for his care during Connie's lengthy illness and family members and friends for their continued prayers during these difficult times. A viewing will be held on Monday October 14, 2019 at Santa Clara Mortuary, 2370 North H Street, Oxnard, California 93036 at 9:30am with a Rosary at 11:00am and a Mass at 12:00pm. Interment will follow.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
