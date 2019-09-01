|
Constance D. "Connie" Taylor
Fillmore - On August 20, 2019, the Lord summoned Constance D. "Connie" Taylor, loving Mother, Wife, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother into His arms. She passed away surrounded by family in anticipation of reuniting with the love of her life, M.G. "Mert" Taylor.
Connie was born in Glendale, California. She is preceded in death by her husband Mert Taylor, her parents Joseph and Natalie Costanzo, brothers John(age 2 ½), Pete, Tom, Sal, a sister (deceased at birth) and nephew John Costanzo.
Growing up in Glendale, Connie attended Incarnation Catholic School and Hoover High School where she received Girls Athletic Association awards for three years. She worked for Glendale Revenue and Accounting while waiting for an assignment with the FBI, however, that changed when her father passed away two days after her High School graduation. After her father's passing, Connie had to go to work to help her Mother. She completed Sherwood Music School and taught piano. Connie and Mert were soon married and began a blessed sixty-three-year union.
Mert's work brought them to Fillmore. When work finished, it was time to relocate. They decided to stay in Fillmore to start their own business, "M.G. Taylor Equipment" in 1961.
Connie and Mert were truly a team. Mert would take care of the fieldwork and Connie took care of the bookwork while raising four children. The business prospered and is still thriving today.
Those that knew Connie would agree that she was a force of nature. Her enthusiasm and energy were contagious as well as compelling. She instilled honesty, integrity, perseverance, and enduring Catholic principles to her children. Connie had a tremendous passion and love for her church. She was a member of Altar and Rosary Society, Los Padrinos Club and taught Catechism at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Grange Club.
She is survived by her son, Greg Taylor of Fillmore; daughters, Natalie (Don Tello) of Fillmore, Cynthia (Tom Wise) of Bakersfield, and Rita Taylor of Fillmore; grandchildren, Tom Jr. (Chantel), John and Ceresse Wise, Brooke, Jannelle and Grant Taylor; great grandchildren, Tom III and Taylor Wise; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Connie was the kindest, loving and compassionate person you would ever meet. She opened her heart and home to many over the years. She will be sorely missed. Connie will be remembered for her love of family and friends and family vacations. She loved to cook and bake. Connie mastered many of her mother's recipes that were carried down for generations.
Special thanks to Ventura Oncology and staff, Dr. Chirag Delsania, Janet with Livingston Memorial and caregivers Maria, Minerva, and Carmen for treating our mother with excellent care.
Rosary services will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019, 7:00 PM, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1048 W. Ventura St., Fillmore. Funeral Mass will also be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Private graveside services will follow immediately after the Mass at Bardsdale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Connie's name to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019