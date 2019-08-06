|
Consuelo "Connie" Cordero Castro
Ventura - On July 29th 2019, at the age of 88, Consuelo "Connie" Cordero Castro went home to be with The Lord following a courageous battle with cancer. Connie was born on March 22nd, 1931 in Calexico, CA to Eusebio and Jovita Cordero. She moved to Santa Paula, CA at the age of two. Shortly after graduating from Santa Paula High School in 1950, Connie married Raymond Calderon Castro. She pursued clerical jobs for the Boy's Club of America, the Point Mugu Naval Base and Ventura County Sheriff's Department. During a time when women were encouraged to stay at home and raise a family; Connie understood the importance of getting an education. She went back to school full time and received an AA and Bachelor's degree, and went on to receive a teaching credential. Even while teaching full-time, she continued her educational pursuits. Connie worked to receive a certification in Special Education. In addition, she went on to receive her Masters of Science Degree in Education. She pioneered the Special Education program in the Hueneme School District, in which she taught for 22 years. She accomplished all of this, while still being a wife to Raymond and a mother to their daughter, Maria Castro.
More than anything, Connie enjoyed spending time with her family. Because of her love for people, she spent much of her free time crocheting caps for the newborns and for the cancer patients at local hospitals.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Castro, her parents, Eusebio and Jovita Cordero, and her brother Fred Cordero. She is survived by her daughter Maria Castro, granddaughter Maya De La Mora (Alvaro), great-grandsons, Elijah and Diego, brother Ray Cordero, (Esther), sister Avelina Ramirez (Manuel), and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she adored.
Services will be held on Friday, August 9th at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Paula. The Rosary will begin at 9:30. The Mass will take place at 10:00, and the internment will follow at Santa Paula Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 6, 2019