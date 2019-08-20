|
Consuelo Romero
- - Today our beloved mother is in eternal rest, with great love and gratitude we thank you mother for your constant love, dedication and all the happiness throughout our lives. We are so proud of the hardworking woman that you were and will always be thankful. Sweet mother you will always be in our hearts and thoughts.
Consuelo was born in Mimbres, New Mexico on September 22, 1922. She came to California in 1936 and settled in Ventura county. She went through school up until 8th grade before going to work in various places. Later in life she met her husband Santiago Romero and raised her family of six. She is survived by her daughters Yolanda Gutierrez, Margie Lopez, Angie Romero and her sons Nicholas Romero, Alfred Romero and Daniel Romero. As well as 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, one great grandchild, many cousins and friends along her journey of life. She is preceded by her son Santiago Romero Jr, her grandson Danny Romero Jr, and her grand daughter Janie Romero.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 20, 2019