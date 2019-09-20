|
Cora was born in Alamosa, Colorado and grew up on the family farm in the San Luis Valley. Shortly after graduating from high school, Cora moved to Oxnard in 1979 where she met the love of her life, Abel Rosas and got married soon after. They recently celebrated their 39th Wedding Anniversary. Cora enjoyed entertaining and cooking for everyone. She took pride in decorating her home and gardening beautiful flowers; moreover, she loved her family very much.
Cora was preceded in death by her parents Bernabe & Carolina Aragon, brothers; Carlos Aragon, Bernabe "Bernie" Jr., and Jose Apodaca.
She is survived by her husband and three children; Bernie Rosas, Elizabeth Rosas (Leo Villavicencio) and Abel Rosas Jr., (Ana Hernandez Rosas) grandchildren Ruben, Angela, Alexis, stepson Martin Rosas & grandson Brian Rosas. She had 11 siblings; five sisters and six brothers. Her large extended family included many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends who all loved and appreciated her very much.
Cora was a Jehovah's Witness, and a Memorial Service will be held for her at the Plaza Park Kingdom Hall, and a ceremony will be held at the Ventura Harbor Beach area at a future date.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 20, 2019