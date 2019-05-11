|
Cora Emiline Nickerson
Oxnard - Cora Emiline Nickerson 93 of Oxnard passed away May 7th 2019 at Cottage Hospital Santa Barbara after a brief illness. She was born April 10th, 1926 in San Jon New Mexico. She was a long time resident of Ventura County from 1946 - 1973. Her Husband Delmer retired from Oxnard Plumbing after 26 years and they returned to Ada Oklahoma to be cattle ranchers for the next 13 years. They came back to California in 1985 to be with family.
Cora taught school in California at Rio School District as well as Byng School District in Oklahoma. She worked as a welder in the shipyards in Oregon during World War II. She was also psych tech at Camarillo State Hospital for a number of years.
Cora was an expert seamstress. She made a lot of clothes for herself and daughter Mary. Seems she could make anything. Besides sewing, she enjoyed art, reading, playing dominoes, politics and going out to eat, especially with her friends from the birthday club in her park.
Cora Nickerson is survived by daughter Mary (husband Larry) Quesada, granddaughter Karey (husband Brian) Collins, great grandson Damon Collins.
She is preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Debs Holcombe, brother Rupert Holcombe and loving husband Delmer Nickerson.
Cora and Delmer will be celebrating their 76 wedding anniversary together in Heaven on May 16th.
A memorial service will be held May 13th at 2:00 pm at Del Angel funeral home (formally Conrad Carroll) 401 W. Channel Islands Blvd. Oxnard. Reception to follow.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 11, 2019