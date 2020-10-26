Cornelia E. (Connie) Pharris



Bakersfield - Cornelia E. (Connie) Pharris 89, was born on February 27, 1931 to Charles and Ida Shoemaker in Lomita, Ca. and passed away on October 25, 2020, in Bakersfield, Ca.



Connie met Gil Pharris in 1948, and they were married March 4, 1949 in Torrance Calif. and were married for 57 years. They moved to Moorpark, Ca in 1973, where they owned and operated Century Fire Extinguishers. Connie was a part time bookkeeper and full-time wife and mother.



In 1990, they moved to Bakersfield, where they resided until Gil's death in 2006. Connie then moved back to Moorpark in 2013 where she lived until moving back to Bakersfield in 2019.



Connie is survived by her daughters Mindy Riggs of Moorpark, Ca. and Gail Cooper and her husband Rudy, of Moorpark, Ca. Her brother Charles (Ingrid) Shoemaker of Idaho. She is also, survived by eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



Connie is proceeded in death by her husband Gil Pharris in 2006, her son Mark W. Pharris in 2010, and her daughter in law Judy Pharris in 2020.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation, 605 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90401



Per Connie's request, there will be no services. Connie will be buried next to Gil at Shafter Memorial Park, under arrangements of Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.









