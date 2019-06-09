|
Craig Edward Howard
Reseda - Craig Edward Howard, 81, died in Reseda, CA on May 29, 2019; he was a resident of that area for 45 years. A native of Ventura County, Craig was the son of Orall and Bernice Howard, Born in Fillmore in 1938. He attended the Fillmore schools and Graduated in 1957. A long- time member of the Fillmore Presbyterian Church (Faith Community Church of Fillmore) and in later years the Bel Air Presbyterian Church of San Fernando Valley. He was a Quiet man of Christian faith and particularly enjoyed attending Men's Bible Studies and Breakfasts.
After school, Craig was employed at Point Mugu in Hueneme, then moved to work on the campus of UCLA until his retirement. He enjoyed hobbies of photography, and some travel. He Cherished his trip to Australia with a photography group, a trip To the Holy Lands and an Alaskan cruise.
Craig is survived by his two sisters, Carol Farmer of Irvine and Ann Cowan of Ventura, as well as nieces and nephews. He will be laid to rest at the Bardsdale Cemetery with the Charles Carroll Funeral Home handling the arrangements. The family would like to thank the Assisted Hospice Team of San Fernando Valley for their help and support.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019