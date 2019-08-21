|
Craig Martin Mooney
Lake Havasu City, AZ - Craig Martin Mooney left this life on August 2, 2019, at his residence in Lake Havasu City, Arizona
Craig was born in Ventura California on April 26, 1968. He lived in Oxnard, Ventura, briefly in Boise, Idaho, near many of his cousins. Most of his school years. were in Camarillo, California. He later moved to Tehachapi to be near his parents. Just recently all have moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
He graduated from Camarillo HS class of 1986.
He enjoyed many sports, water & snow skiing, surfing, golf, sailing & drag boat racing. He loved racing. He loved watching NASCAR, having great admiration for drivers such as Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jr. & Kevin Harvick. He excelled in several sports, won sailing championships, won many drag boat races as well as 'High Points Champion' for 2 consecutive years, putting a leg on a record drag boat racing at 144 mph in his "Not Too Bad" boat in the 1990s.
Craig worked with the family business, MJM Paving, for many years, and later in sales & rental of construction equipment. He established his own business CMM Equipment Sales & Water Truck Rentals. Craig loved to draw- with his favorites being tropical landscapes. He had the ability to look at a scene & create it on paper.
His greatest joy in life were his children: Taylor Ellen Mooney & Casey Leah Mooney of Camarillo & Kean Martin Mooney of Simi Valley. He always looked at his nephew Corey Martin Roncoroni as sort of his 1st child. His sister's son & how he enjoyed Corey's early years. Craig loved being a family.
His loving family will now celebrate his life here on earth and one day reunite in Heaven. The celebration includes his 3 children, Taylor, Casey & Kean; parents: Marty & Diane Mooney of Lake Havasu City & his sister Kristen Diane Mooney, also of Lake Havasu City, Az. His nephew Corey Martin Roncoroni, Camarillo. Ex brother-in-law Mark Roncoroni, Simi Valley; Aunts & Uncles: Cliff Hersey, Tehachapi; Rich & Louise Hersey, Boise; Bruce & Ruthi Corsaw, Paso Robles. Jim & Becky Burson, Ventura; David & Judy Davis, Camarillo; Cousins: Bryan & Cindee Hersey, Boise, Idaho; Bill & Carolee Mc Carthy, Kirkland, Washington, Kathy Hersey, Debbie & Jim Alverson, Jay & Cindy Phillips; Phil & Dini Harris; Rich & Diane Hersey; Chuck & Shantell Hersey; all from Boise area; Bert Davis, Camarillo; Will & Jennifer Davis, Camarillo; Fred & Ruth Waugh of Riverside; Wayne & Sue Bueche, Santa Barbara & many many second & third generation cousins.
A Celebration of his life is planned for Sept in Camarillo.
Lietz-Frase Funeral Home of Lake Havasu City, Az has been entrusted for his care.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 21, 2019