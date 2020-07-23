Crispine Medrano



We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved Uncle Chris. Uncle Chris was born October 3, 1921 in Saticoy, CA and passed away July 10, 2020 in Santa Paula, CA. He was preceded in death by his wife Gerda; his parents Jose and Juana Medrano; brothers Lucio, Joe and Georgie Medrano; sisters, Amada Morales, Maggie Navarro, and Mary Martinez.



He is survived by his brothers: James and Jose Medrano, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. He was most proud of his military service and served as Sergeant 1st Class in the U.S. Army. He served in both WWII and Korea. While in the service, he attained the following decorations and citations: WWII Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Commendation Medal, Commendation Medal, and Korean Service Medal with three bronze stars, UN Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Battles and Campaigns, Rhineland and Central Europe. Commendation Ribbon for Meritorious Service in Korea from May 1952 to April 1953.



A Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, from 9:00 am to 12:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Santa Paula, 128 S. 8th St in Santa Paula; with the interment immediately following at 12:15 pm at Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery, 380 Cemetery Rd, in Santa Paula. Services will follow the current regulations regarding Covid 19.









