Cruz Vasquez Araiza
Ventura - On October 31, 2019 our beloved Cruz was welcomed into heaven. She was born on September 14, 1939 in Saticoy, CA. She was the 10th child born to Epitacio and Amadita Vasquez. She attended local schools, graduating from Ventura High. She had two careers: one with Oxnard Frozen Foods and later with McGhan Medical. In 1974, she married the love of her life Norman Araiza.
She was known as Cruz, Cruzita, or Cruzie and loved by all. Cruz enjoyed going to casinos, menudo, talking politics, dancing and most especially spending time with her family and friends. She was a devout parishioner at Sacred Heart in Ventura and a member of the Rosary Group.
Cruz is survived by her Children: Deanne (Alex) and Derek, Grandchildren: Alecia, Nathaniel and Serena; as well as many family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Norman.
Services for Cruz will be on Monday, November 11. 2019, starting with a Viewing from 8am- 9am at Funeraria Del Angel Santa Paula, A Rosary will be held at 9:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 427 N Oak St in Santa Paula, Followed by a Mass at 10:00am. Graveside services will immediately follow at Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019