Curtis "Curt" Marshall Atwell III
Simi Valley - Curtis "Curt" Marshall Atwell III, age 60, passed away in his home in Simi Valley, surrounded by his family, May 6th, 2019. He was born on October 4th, 1958, in Los Angeles, to parents Curtis Jr. and Jeanette. In 1977, Curt joined the Army, and spent time overseas in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1980, and later began what would be a lifelong career as an Electronic Technician for the US postal Service. He would retire in 2013.
Curt lived in Simi Valley throughout his life, and for several years, in Las Vegas NV, where he raised his three children. Curt enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, fishing, and watching his favorite baseball team, the LA Dodgers, be it at Dodger Stadium or at home on TV with his son or close friends. Curt was an active member of St. Peter Claver Church, and a member of the Simi Valley Rotary Club, the Moose Lodge, and the VFW Post 10049.
Curt was preceded in death by his father Curtis Jr., mother Jeanette, and his sister Kimberly. Curt is survived by his three children: Adrienne Wilson, Jeremy Atwell and Gabriel Atwell, and his three beloved granddaughters, Madison Rose, Autumn Marie, and Jackson Rye. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14th, from 5pm-9pm, at Reardon Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held the following day, May 15th, at St. Peter Claver Church at 10am, with graveside service to follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 12, 2019