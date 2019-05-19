|
Cynthia Louise Williams
Ventura - Lifelong Ventura resident, Cindy Williams, 61, passed away on May 1, 2019, at Barlow Respiratory Hospital, Los Angeles, following a valiant fight with a rare lung-vascular disorder. She was strong, positive, and full of fight to the end. Cindy was born May 26, 1957 at Saint John's Hospital, to Ventura natives, Cullins William Brown and Myrna Weed Brown.
Cindy and John Williams met in 1974 while on a European humanities tour lead by the legendary Imogene Bercaw. Cindy picked a geologist and they married in 1979 on the CLU campus. Together they raised three children, two sons and one daughter.
Cindy earned a B.S. degree in Early Childhood development from San Diego State University and a California teaching credential from Chapman University. She loved teaching and was blessed to be assigned Lincoln Elementary School where her father, Cullins had attended as a child.
Cindy and family were regular campers, by station wagon, popup trailer and tent. Trout fishing in the high Sierras was always competitive. Fish fry's, hiking campfires and stories were interwoven into family happiness. In later life Cindy, John and family enjoyed many destinations across the United States in their popup and Airstream. The Williams Ranch, Piru was a regular site for family excitement and fun including cattle roundups, BBQ's, large campfires, peaceful walks and paintball, to name a few. Cindy loved the condors, bears and mountain lions on their wilderness ranch.
As a devoted long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Cindy was elected to the church council and was a TLC pre-school board member. Cindy, John and family traveled with TLC and Pastor Dave Hall to South Africa on a rewarding mission trip.
Cindy was active with her family in 4-H, Grange and Ventura Junior Livestock activities. Camping on the beach at the Fair was great annual fun. She led the Brownies group and raised two Eagle Scouts. Cindy was with her husband at most of the geological society and association meetings. Following in her mother's footsteps, Cindy was an active member of the PEO Sisterhood, Chapter FZ, having presided as President along with all other offices. Cindy loved her Bunko friends, a joyful group whose excitement, energy, kindness and friendships coalesced in many ways. Cindy nurtured many childhood friendships from her elementary, middle and high school days in Ventura. She was warm, kind and caring to all people and cherished her many Ventura County friends as well as many friends made while John's profession took them to Louisiana, Bakersfield and Valencia. Her friendships were her blessing and a reflection of her character.
Cindy loved their desert hideaway, the "Rock House" tucked away in Sky Valley near Joshua Tree National Park. It was a paradise that held peace beyond understanding for her and her husband John and they would hide out there regularly.
Foremost for Cindy were her children and grandchildren, her joy. She was known as Gram Gram to Grace, Matthew and Benjamin. She loved preparing the yard and home for their visits. Her gardening and the yard art was a special joy. Rusty pieces received artful bright blue, green, yellow and red paint. The roses were best ever in her care. Her yard and the 'John Muir Trail' was always ready for their exploration. She also loved quilting but with difficult fingers, we cherish that work.
Cindy, a 10th generation American, is survived by her husband, John T. Williams of Ventura; son, Addison T. Williams and daughter Scarlett V. Williams of Ventura; son, Heath R. M. Williams and daughter-in-law Alisa P. G. Williams plus three grandchildren, Grace V. Williams, Matthew F. Williams and Benjamin G. Williams of Bakersfield; her brother G. Scott Brown of Santa Paula and sister Carol A. Brown of Bridgeport, California; her uncle Dr. Dexter N. Weed and his wife Carmen A. Weed of Merida, Mexico; and 1st cousin Carson C. Weed and Jonny Ackles of North Hollywood. Cindy has many 2nd and 3rd cousins living throughout California from the Bragg and Weed families.
We will be celebrating Cindy's life on Saturday, June 8th, 10 AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Ventura with our reception following. Burial will take place at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park on a later date.
Please make memorial contributions to: P.E.O. Chapter FZ Scholarships, 1143 East Main Street, Ventura 93001, attention Jane Montague. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be left at www.TedMayrFuneralHome.com
Published in Ventura County Star on May 19, 2019