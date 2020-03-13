|
|
Cynthia Marie Lawton
Ventura - It is with great sadness to announce the unexpected death of our loving sister, Cynthia Marie Lawton (Cindy), 65, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home in Ventura, CA.
Cynthia was born at the "old" St. John's Hospital on "F" Street, Oxnard, CA, on May 3, 1954. She grew up in Port Hueneme, CA. As a child, she enjoyed swimming, Girl Scouts, and summers at the beaches and parks.
She began her Federal Civil Service career for the Department of The Navy at the early age of 16, as a Clerk in the Youth Opportunity Program at the Naval Civil Engineer Laboratory (NCEL); working in the Public Affairs Office for Mr. Philip Russell. After several years, she worked in logistics, and was soon promoted by the Navy Information Technology Center (formerly Facility Systems Office) as an Information Technology Management Specialist (Programmer); and she happily retired in 2009, after forty years.
During her life, Cynthia was educated at Ventura College. She was an accomplished professional speaker with The International Toastmaster's Club. She was a tap and jazz dancer for Joy McKinnon's Dance Academy. She ran in the local marathons while younger. She enjoyed walks with her twin sister and friends. She took numerous trips to Laughlin, Nevada with friends. She loved celebrations with family and friends, and most especially, she loved fishing with her son Alex, and she was so proud of his accomplishments at Humboldt, University, CA, and his Master's Program at the University of Alaska, Juneau, AK; all in the science of Fisheries Biology.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her son Alex J. Godinez, father Lewis A. Lawton, mother Simone M. Lawton-Ly, step-father Henry Ly, niece Vikki Hatchett, brother-in-law Rodney Takahara. and her precious cat Frankie Blue Eyes.
Cynthia is survived by her five siblings; Therese Lewis, Carole Wood (Frank), Janine Hatchett (Donald), twin-sister Judith Takahara, and James Lawton (Marcela); friend of many years, Charles Haney; nieces and nephews, Kim, Randy, David, Daniel, Ryan, Tamara, Erick, Loraine; greats Stacy, Therese, Sam, Will, Jazmine, Thomas, Naomi, Lilliana, Lucas, and great-greats Bailey and Dylan.
Rosary and viewing for Cynthia Lawton will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North "A" Street, Oxnard, CA. In addition, Catholic Mass in celebration of Cynthia's life will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Santa Clara Church, 323 South "E" Street, Oxnard, CA; with burial to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 "H" Street, Oxnard, CA. Reception details to be announced.
Cynthia has been entrusted to the care of Reardon Funeral Home, Oxnard, CA, (805)487-1720. Flowers and condolences to be sent to Reardon Funeral Home and www.reardonfh.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020