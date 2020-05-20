Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Payan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Payan

Cynthia Payan Obituary
Cynthia Payan

Oxnard - On 17 May 2020, Cynthia Payan (66) of Oxnard passed away unexpectedly in her home. Cyndy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Tommy Payan, children Steve Payan and wife Ilene Gisler-Payan, Anthony Valdez, Stephanie Payan, Tommee Girl, Jaymee Payan, Alex "Chuck" Payan, grandchildren Kristin "Queenie" Valdez, Raylena Payan-Stroud, Alixx Padilla, Levi Duran, Kenzy Payan, Bailey Payan, Jordan "Bubby" Payan, brothers Ernie Bustamante, Rudy Bustamante and wife Linda Bustamante, and faithful dogs Archie and Mariana. Cyndy spent an extensive part of her life being of service to the community and was the happiest when: walking at the beach, collecting sea glass, playing games with her grandchildren, crafting, watching her grandchildren play sports, bbq-ing with her family, and road trips with her friends.

The family would like to thank everyone for the enormous amount of prayers, love and light being sent. No services will be held, at this time.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 20 to May 22, 2020
