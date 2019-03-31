|
|
Daisy Joan Sherwood
Simi Valley, CA
Daisy Joan Sherwood, 87, passed away Monday afternoon February 25, 2019 following a short illness,surrounded by her children and Grandchildren. Daisy was born July 1, 1931, in Los Angeles, California. Daughter of Daisy McGregor and John Arnolds.
Daisy loved growing up in California. She graduated from Redlands High school in 1946.
She married Charles Stuart Pettigrew in 1951
Together they welcomed 2 daughters and 2 sons; Susan, Sharon (Jack) Kenison, Salt Lake City, Utah; John (Marie) Pettigrew, Phoenix Arizona, Steven, (Janell) Pettigrew, Chatsworth, California.
She later married Robert Sherwood in 1976.
Daisy was blessed with 7 Grandchildren , Jacob, Janelle, Kirsten, Kyle, Salt Lake City Utah, Jennifer, Christopher, Dillon, Phoenix Arizona
8 Great Grandchildren, Jackson, Harrison, Greyson, Dannison, Kayden, Dillinger, Salt Lake City, Utah
Janae, Journey, Phoenix, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband Robert Sherwood and Granddaughter, Kirsten Louise Kenison Nagel.
Daisy was well known for her sewing skills. Spending countless hours sewing for her children and friends. She made hundreds of dance recital costumes and prom dresses.
In the 60's Daisy taught Baton twirling to hundreds of children at the Simi Valley recreation center also teaching her daughters who later took over her position as teacher. She was the founder and director of the "Simi Valleyaires", A baton twirling corp,also adding a Drum and Bugle corp in the later years. The Valleyaires under Daisy's direction marched in dozens of parades, won countless awards, and traveled from one end of the state to the other. Daisy was also a teachers assistant in the special needs classrooms for the Simi Valley School District. She loved decorating the classroom for every holiday and making special treats for the classroom.
Baking was also a passion for Daisy and would share baked goods with her friends and neighbors for special occasions or just because!
For 40 years Daisy was a top Avon sales lady in Simi Valley. She became great friends with many of her customers, keeping in touch with them for years. As a top sales woman she was awarded dozens of awards and recognition. Her customers will miss her greatly.
The family would like to Thank everyone at the Simi Valley Hospital for the loving care she received during her last days. We were so pleased with the compassionate care she received and the tenderness that the family received.
Daisy was laid to rest at The Holiday Memorial Cemetery in Holiday, Utah. Next to her Granddaughter Kirsten. A grave side service was attended by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
You will be missed. Love you Mom
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 31, 2019