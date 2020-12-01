Dale Douglas Donalson



Dale Douglas Donalson passed away on August 20th, 2020 in Westlake Village, CA. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on June 30th, 1932 to Claude and Ruth Donalson. He grew up in South Pasadena, CA and graduated from South Pasadena High School. After completing his undergraduate work at the University of Colorado, he was awarded a Hughes Aircraft Fellowship and through this program finished a Master's as well as a PHD degree at UCLA.



He met his wife Joanie at UCLA and they married in 1956, eventually moving to Westlake Village where they lived with their sons Doug and Mark for almost 50 years.



Dale's 35 year career at Hughes was spent in Radar and Missile Systems and finally as Corporate Vice President for Quality Control.



All who knew Dale appreciated his high standards whether mentoring boys in YMCA programs, serving as Scoutmaster for Troop 775 in Westlake, competing in aerobatic flying competitions, winning awards with his Labradors or while sharing the family collection of antique radios and phonographs as part of the Santa Paula Airport Aviation Museum.



Dale leaves behind his wife Joanie, their son Mark, daughter-in-law Erin and three grandchildren, Caleb, Devrie and Tanner. He was dearly loved by this family as well as by his late son Doug. He will be greatly missed by family and many good friends.



Services are pending due to Covid 19 restrictions.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store