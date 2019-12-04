|
Dale L. Rockett
Ojai - Dale L. Rockett was born April 27, 1935 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. He moved to California when he was 17 years old with his mother Lavilla Rockett and his brother Marmie. He was a resident of Ventura County for nearly 40 years and 33 years of it, he lived in what he called, "Beautiful Ojai." He died on November 22, 2019, at the age of 84, at his home in Ojai, California. Dale suffered for several years from prostate cancer to which he finally succumbed.
Dale loved to barbeque, especially beef tri-tip. He was famous for his tri-tip recipe and everyone who tasted it always asked him for it - that was his treat for 40 years. Dale was also an avid RV camper. He loved Ventura Beaches, The Rincon and other RV parks along the beach. He really loved Lake Casitas campground where he and 30 or so families would camp out every year during Thanksgiving week.
Dale was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and he loved to talk to people about the Bible and the wonderful hope it holds out of no more sickness and death, the earth to become a beautiful Paradise where people will be able to live forever in peace and security and happiness.
Dale will be missed very much!
Dale is survived by his wife Frances Rockett, his brothers Lowell Rockett and Marmie Rockett, one son, Danny Rockett, one daughter, Gina Rockett.
Grandchildren: Raquel Cooper, Jason Rockett, Devon Rockett, Derek Rockett, Jeanette Challoner, and Michael Challoner. Great grandchildren: Ellie Cooper, Dane Cooper.
Memorial services will be held at the Central Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses; 651 Hobson Way, Oxnard, California, 93030 on December 28, 2019 (Saturday) at 1:30 pm.
WE would like to say thank you very much for The wonderful and professional care from "Assisted Hospice Care." They were our family for some time,
Especially "Nurse Monique." She was Great, and WE love her!
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019