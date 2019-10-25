|
|
Dale Troxell
Ventura - Dale Ray Troxell was born March 20, 1934 in Elsmore, KS to Fred and Mabel Troxell. At age 14, Dale's older brother Wayne relocated him to California to live and go to school in Newbury Park. After graduating, Dale took several odd jobs while attending an A&M College in San Fernando Valley.
In August 1953, he returned to Kansas and married Karlene in September 1954, with whom he had two daughters- Debbie and Gwen. They divorced after three and a half years of marriage. In August of 1958, Dale was drafted into the Army. He tested as an expert on the firing range and was placed onto the Army Competitive Shooting Team. He placed 1st at Company Level and Division Level, 5th for ½ of Europe and 1st for 300 yard line for all Army Fort Benning, GA where he continued in the Army Reserves for four years.
Dale married Mary Ann Klimek on July 2, 1960 and they both left for California on August 1, 1960. While in California, he continued in the Army Reserves for four years. Together they have three children- Ron, Michael, and Sharon.
Upon returning to California, Dale worked construction for Dean Weeks and others. In 1961, he built their first family home on a shoestring budget. When the growing family needed more space, Dale built their next home on an equally tight budget, all while attending night classes to earn his General Contractors license.
Dale formed his own company- Ventura Coast Construction where he continued to build immaculate designer homes for another 59 years.
After Dale retired, his eldest son Ronald Dale Troxell took over and continues to run the business to this day. Dale was an excellent teacher and touched many lives along the way. Dale and Mary loved to travel when the opportunity arose. On their adventures they were able to enjoy Hawaii, England, Paris, China, and many cross-country driving adventures together. Dale and Mary loved to frequent the theatre, enjoyed fine dining and sharing a banana split on their many many years of dates. Dale thoroughly enjoyed history as well as genealogy and spent countless hours tracking down family records which were seemingly forgotten over the years. Dale is survived by his wife Mary Ann, brother Wendell, children: Debbie, Gwen, Ron and Sharon, grandchildren: Chris, Amber, Lisa, Thomas, Brittany, Ronnie Jr, Kelly, Chelsie, Michael and Madison, great-grandchildren: Austin, Peyten, Faith, Karson, Madalyn, Harmony, Koda and Adam Jr. Dale's "famous" words: "work hard", "know the right people", "keep the faith", "I did it my way", "head down, ears back" and so many others. Dale's story is one of success, born on a Kansas dirt farm in March 20,1934 and passed in October 16, 2019 in beautiful Ventura as a rich man. Services will be held at Camino Del Sol Memorial Center in Oxnard on November 1, 2019 at 1:00pm. Care is entrusted to Otto & Sons, Channel Islands Funeral Home and Crematory, Oxnard. Use the following link to leave condolences for the family: https://www.funeralhosting.com/chc/notices/Dale-Troxell
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019