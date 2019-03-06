|
Daniel Anthony Bishop
Santa Paula, CA
Daniel Anthony Bishop, age 16 of Santa Paula, California was embraced by the lord Feb. 17th, 2019 and reunited with his brother Christopher Bishop Jr. and sister Klorissa Diaz. Daniel was born on March 4, 2002 to Michelle Ontiveros and Chris Paul Bishop.
Daniel was a student of the Santa Paula School District and ending in Gateway School of Camarillo. He excelled as a child having his first employment and commnuity involvement at 8 years of age, along with giving his heart to the Lord and being baptized at Freewill Baptize Church. Daniel will be remembered by his many friends and family for his compassionate heart, his outgoing loving personality, and his big beautiful smile.
He is survived by his mother Michelle Ontiveros of Santa Paula; and father, Chris Paul Bishop of Los Angeles. He is also survived by his sisters, YLeesa and JoLissa DeLaTorre; his brother, Raymond Bishop; as well as nieces and nephews, Alayna Bishop, Emmalyn Gonzalez, and Zekiel Ayala.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 276 West Santa Paula Street in Santa Paula, California. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery, 380 Cemetery Road in Santa Paula, California, reception will be announced following burial.
Flowers may be sent directly to the Church of Christ on Friday, March 8, 2019 during service hours.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 6, 2019