|
|
Daniel Paul Sorum
Oxnard - Daniel Paul Sorum, born March 3, 1989 was taken home on July 6, 2019. God has plans for him that he was not able to accomplish while here in this world. Those closest to Daniel knew he battled his drug addiction. While he fought so hard, especially in the last 2 years, it was not his fate to overcome that fight.
Daniel grew up in Oxnard and developed a love of the ocean while spending countless days playing in the surf with his friends as a child. He maintained that passion throughout his life. Daniel was gifted academically and expressed his thoughts eloquently when writing. Throughout his school years, he excelled in baseball, basketball, football, and water polo.
Daniel was a beloved, cherished son to Paul and Tanya Sorum, a protective brother to Amanda Sorum, a treasured grandson to Terry and Diana Voigt and Jim and Jan Cooksey. He was loved by his uncles, aunts, and cousins and many friends. Daniel had plans to marry his girlfriend, Aly Emard, and was a loving and protective father to their 14 month old son Carter Andrew Paul Sorum. He loved his "little family".
A Celebration of life will be Sunday July 21st at the North Jetty Silver Strand Beach 11am. To share pictures, stories and to sign the family's online guest book, please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com under "Obituaries" For further information, please call 805-486-9148
Published in Ventura County Star on July 19, 2019