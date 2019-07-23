|
Daniel Quinn
- - Daniel Grant Quinn, 81, passed away July 15th, 2019 from injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cynthia Quinn; His daughter Jennifer, her husband Christopher and their children Collin, Joshua, and Elise; His daughter Valerie, her husband Kris and their children Grant and Emery; His daughter Kelley, her husband David and their soon-to-be daughter Dani; And his children from a previous marriage Dana, Michael, and Linda.
Daniel was known for his warm heart and his witty sense of humor. He was the first one to crack a joke and the first to see the humor in every situation.
Some of his many accomplishments were being a Santa Monica firefighter, a New York stockbroker, a successful business owner of Quinn Label Printing, and receiving a degree in business. But the accomplishment he was most proud of was his family. He loved being involved in his children's sports endeavors and coaching their teams.
After retiring, his last few years were spent adoring his grandchildren. He looked forward to spending time with them and always counted down the days until he could see them again.
A Celebration of Life was held on July 21st, 2019.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 23, 2019