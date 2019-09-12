|
Daniel Thomas Leonardo
Simi Valley - March 18,1948 - August 21, 2019
Dan succumbed peacefully on August 21st at Los Robles Hospital surrounded by his immediate family. Dan was born on March 18,1948 in Chicago, Illinois to Daniel Sr. and Margaret Leonardo (deceased). He was always called 'Danny Boy' by his relatives growing up in Chicago's Little Italy 'Taylor Street' on the west side. He also spent time living in Silver Lake, Wisconsin where he could go fishing to his heart's content. As well as played baseball. A sport he really enjoyed. He often said living on a lake was the "the time of my life."
The family decided to go west to California and start a new life. They settled in the San Fernando Valley where Dan and his buddy, Ed Begley Jr., had a paper route. (Those were the days when you got your newspapers from bicycle riders). Later on, the Leonardo family heard about new homes in Simi Valley. In the early 1960's they bought a house of their own and Dan went to Simi Valley High School. He collected many friends and started a band called 'The Subset'. The Subset played at the old skating rink at the east end of the valley. After coming home from Vietnam he started another band of musicians from the area called 'The Lords'. Dan had great chops and was the front man of the band. He also dabbled in acting a bit. Playing small parts in such movies as 'The Lady in Red' and 'Goldie and the Boxer'.
At 18 years young Dan enlisted in the Army and went to fight in the Vietnam War. Dan was a sergeant and door gunner of a helicopter gun ship. Like most soldiers in Vietnam, he unfortunately experienced a lot of sorrow which stood with him throughout his life. As soon as he got to Vietnam he was embattled right away in the TET Offensive. Recently, Dan was commended in a book 'The Freedom Shield' (When We Were Young We Were There, by author Major John D. Falcon, Ret.) Dan was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his unselfish heroism that day.
He totaled two DFC's, two Purple Hearts, The Air Medal, and The Army Commendation Medal for his heroism in combat.
Dan went on to work for the Janss Corporation for several years. He married wife Cindie in 1974. Dan and Cindie really felt part of the Janss family. It was a great place to work! Dan decided to have his own landscape contracting business and did such until he retired in 2002. He stayed active with landscaping his own homes and enjoyed sports, especially baseball and boxing. He is survived by his wife Cindie, sons Derek & Todd Leonardo, and beloved grandson, Luca Leonardo (his best buddy).
*Any contributions to The would be much appreciated!
-There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Judes Catholic Church on September 16th 2019 at 2pm. 3202 Lindero Canyon Rd. Westlake Village, CA. 91361.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 12, 2019