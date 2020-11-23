1/1
Danielle Michelle Rothfuss
Danielle Michelle Rothfuss

Our daughter Danielle Michelle Rothfuss went home to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020. Danielle was born July 20, 1987 in Ojai California to Don and Renee Rothfuss. She grew up in the Ojai Valley where she played on many local sport teams such as softball, basketball and soccer. She attended school there, where she was on the Nordhoff girls' basketball team and was in the school choir, graduating from High School in 2005.

Danielle was adventurous, intelligent, generous, fun and very creative. She attended Bible Baptist church for many years where she went through the AWANA program. She also loved football as well as basketball. Tom Brady was her all-time football hero and the Lakers were her basketball team. She enjoyed getting together with family and friends for BBQ's, birthdays as well as holidays. Danielle had many animals throughout her life which she faithfully cared for and thoroughly enjoyed. They were her constant companions.

Danielle is preceded in death by her grandmother, Evelyn Rothfuss, her grandfather Ike Partain, her Uncle Mike Partain and cousin Ashley Partain. She is survived by her parents Don and Renee Rothfuss of Oak View; brother Kurt Rothfuss of Ventura; brother and sister-in-law Sean and Christina Rothfuss of Long Beach; grandmother Hattie Partain of Oak View; Aunt Brenda of Oak View and cousin Jeremy Dietrich of Ventura.

A memorial service for Danielle will be held at Bible Baptist Church of Oak View on Saturday December 5, at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Dan Fitzgerald will be officiating the service.

While the family knows that Danielle is in a far better place our hearts are heavy. Danielle is loved and will be deeply missed.

Arrangements were made by Ivy Lawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home, Ventura.




Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ivy Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home
5400 Valentine Rd
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 642-1055
Memories & Condolences
November 23, 2020
Don, my condolences to you and your family. May God continue offering you counsel and comfort. She has gained what disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ anticipate.
Bill Venable
