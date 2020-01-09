|
|
Danilo Isidro Castillo
On December 20, 2019, Danilo Isidro Castillo, husband, father, brother, and grandfather passed away unexpectedly at the age of 70 years. He will forever be remembered and loved by his wife Erlinda and their precious children, Denilynn (spouse, Tranquilino), Denise (spouse, Miguel), Cheryl, and Marie and their 9 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters Virgilio, Clarita, Alfredo, Magdalena, and Edna and his numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. Danilo was intelligent, wise, thoughtful, giving and humorous man with excellent golfing skills. He will be greatly missed. Formal viewing date will start on Jan. 23, 2020 from 5:00pm thru 8:00pm. Last day of viewing will be on Jan. 24, 2020 from 12:00noon thru 1:00pm. A Catholic mass and interment with Military Funeral Honors will follow from 1:00pm thru 2:00pm. All services will be held in Santa Clara Cemetery at 2370 North "H" Street in Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, 2020