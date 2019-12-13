|
|
Danilo Munoz Cunanan
Oxnard - Danilo Munoz Cunanan, 77, of Oxnard, CA, passed away on December 9, 2019 in Oxnard, CA.
Danilo was born in Caloocan City, Manila, Philippines to Arcadio Odulio Cunanan and Natividad Munoz Cunanan on December 5, 1942. Danilo is a retired Seabee and served in the United States Navy for 20 years. His last tour of duty was as an Auto Mechanic with the U.S. State Department in Frankfurt, Germany. He also retired at the U.S. Postal service as an Auto Mechanic for 19 years. After retirement, he enjoyed going to the casino with his loving wife, Tessie of 52 years. He enjoyed cooking, loved cars and spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. Danilo's beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife, Thelma (Tessie) Cunanan, daughters, Donna Ortega (Adam), Christine Sanchez (Benjamin), grandchildren, Adam, Danielle, Taylor, Amanda, Chloe and Sofia, great grandson, Dakota and two loving pets, Harvey, and Bear. He is also survived by his siblings, Reynaldo Cunanan (Esther), Arcadio Cunanan Jr.(Lourdes) and Viring Cunanan (Charito).
Interment will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Miramar National Cemetery, in San Diego, CA. The family is planning a Funeral Mass; please visit https://www.reardonfuneral.com/Obituaries.html for updates on date and times.
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019