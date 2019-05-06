|
Danny E. O'Malley
Oxnard - Danny E. O'Malley, 69, passed away March 15, 2019 at his home in Oxnard. He was born in Ohio and moved to California with his family when he was 9 years old.
When he was in his early 20's he was accosted and stabbed many times as he was leaving a restaurant in Ventura County. He was left to die, which he nearly did, but was saved by passersby's. He was hospitalized for over three months and received hundreds of transfusions, some from prisoners, not knowing at that time that he was receiving blood tainted with hepatitis C.
Danny's life's work was as a paramedic and he saved many lives while working both in California and later in Canada. Many years later, Hepatitis C eventually took hold from the tainted blood and caught up with him and in 1990 he received a liver transplant at County USC Medical Center in Los Angeles.
He leaves behind a daughter Erin, and two grandchildren Aiden and Gillian Spristerbach in Las Vegas, a brother, Tim in Northern California and a sister Gloria Rood and best friend, Pat. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Helen; Father, Tim; and younger brother Chris.
As a living tribute to honor the memory of Danny, The Fisher Family in California, had five pine trees planted in the Klamath National Forrest.
He was an enigma of his own favorite saying "The light that burns twice as bright burns half as long"
Published in Ventura County Star on May 6, 2019
