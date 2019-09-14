|
|
Danny James Dujardin
Oxnard - On September 7, 2019, Danny Dujardin, loving son, brother, uncle, friend and father of four children, passed away at the age of 36.
Danny was born on November 03, 1982 in Port Hueneme, CA to Carmen and Donald Dujardin. Danny was the proud father of four children, Angelina, Andrew, Ryan, and Mila. Whose photos he would constantly share on his Facebook. His greatest accomplishment being, his unconditional love for each child, and anyone he crossed paths with. Danny loved nature, and especially loved to spend his time hiking, or at the beach. Even in times of hardship, Danny always saw beauty in life. There was no denying that Danny had such an infectious love for having a good time. Anyone who found themselves around him, also found themselves having a good time.
Danny is survived by his parents, children, siblings (Donald, Stephanie, Danielle, Cassandra and Juan Carlos), and many nieces and nephews (Alexis, Anthony, Arianna, Jiselle, Madelyn and Maddison). Danny is now reunited with his best friend, partner, and wife, Eileen De La Torre.
A viewing will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on September 17th, 2019 with a prayer service to begin at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A St. in Oxnard. A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on September 18th, 2019 at Dove Ministries, 241 Hill Street in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H St. in Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 14, 2019