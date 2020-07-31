Dao Thi (Nguyen) Trimble



Dao Thi (Nguyen) Trimble, 70, of Moorpark and Seal Beach CA passed away on July 14, 2020 in her daughter's home, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with uterine cancer. She was born to Cung Nguyen and Mung Thi Nguyen, on September 13, 1949 in Hue, Vietnam.



Dao grew up the 7th of 10 children in the 'Imperial City' of Hue, Vietnam, a prominent city known for its history as the nation's capital under the Nguyen Dynasty. From a devout Catholic family, Dao's life was centered on the teachings and activities of the Roman Catholic church of Phu Cam in Hue. She attended the prestigious all-girls Dong Khanh High School located on the banks of the Perfume River. With her knowledge of English, she went on to work in the U.S. Military Post Exchange during the war. After the fall of Saigon in 1975, Dao evacuated Vietnam for fear of persecution from the Viet Cong. Dao came to the United States with former husband, David F. Trimble with whom she had one daughter, Jennifer Trimble. Her entrepreneurial spirit led to owning and operating a successful salon, Hair Concepts in Moorpark. During her 22 years at the salon, she developed lasting friendships with many of her clients and became a well-loved member of the community. Always guided by her faith, she regularly attended the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Moorpark. Over the years, she continued to support family and charities in her home country of Vietnam. In 2017, Dao purchased a home in Leisure World Seal Beach to fulfill her dream of retiring by the beach. Dao was a devoted grandmother, mother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.



Dao is survived by her daughter Jennifer Jane Trimble (Jorge Alted), 2 grandsons Milo Alted and Luca Alted, 3 sisters, Lien Kim Nguyen, Tin Thi Nguyen, Hoa Thi Nguyen, 3 brothers, Chinh Nguyen, Lanh Nguyen, Dinh Nguyen, longtime companion Mike Butler, and many loving nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Mung Thi Nguyen and Cung Nguyen, sisters Luu Thi Nguyen, Dinh Thi Nguyen, and brother Hien Nguyen.



Dao touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She will especially be remembered for her generous, welcoming spirit and her passionate love of family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to La Salle Vietnam House/Christian Brothers, a non-profit Catholic organization that brings direct aid to poor and disadvantaged children in Vietnam: 1103 Maxey Ct. San Jose, CA 95132-2868.



A celebration of life will be held at Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove, CA at a later date due to COVID restrictions.









