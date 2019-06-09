Services
Robert Rey Garcia Jr. Funeral Services
830 East Santa Paula Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
(805) 229-7054
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Springs of Life Church
9000 Nye Rd
Casitas Springs, CA
Ventura - Daren Ray Smith "Smitty" passed away suddenly on Thursday May 23rd 2019 at the age of 53. He was at home with his wife and son when he suffered a major heart attack.

He is survived by his wife Victoria, son Jacob age 2 and 3 step children Britney 11, Anthony 15, and Benjamin 16. His mother Sandy Smith and 2 sisters Kathrina and Kristina Smith and nephew Jerry Drury.

Daren worked for CD Lyon Construction and loved being out on the oil rigs. He has been in the oil fields since the 80's.

He was a beautiful Craftsman and dealt with life's stress by building something beautiful. His life goal was to buy some land and build us our family home. He loves his family more than life itself. He was an amazing husband and the best daddy ever. He will truly be missed.

A memorial service will be held at 2 :00 PM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Springs of Life Church, 9000 Nye Rd, Casitas Springs. Everyone who would like to attend is welcome.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, SANTA PAULA, CA 805.229.7054
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019
