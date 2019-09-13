|
Darlene L. Connor
Ventura - 1955-2019
Darlene Marie Lopez Landeros Connor, 64 passed away August 6, 2019 after a long illness. Darlene was born on May 10, 1955. She grew up and was raised in Santa Paula and attended Schools there. She graduated from Santa Paula high school in 1973. She worked as a nurses aid at Twin Pines and Santa Paula convalescent hospitals where she met her first husband Rudy Landeros. They had 2 daughters. She worked at Camarillo State Hospital as a psychiatric nurse in 1982. She married her second husband Mark Connor in 1994. Mark passed away in 1996.
She was preceded in death by parents Robert and Lola Lopez, brother Bob Lopez, husband Mark Connor. Darlene is survived by daughters Silvia and Kristin Landeros , their father Rudy Landeros, brother John Lopez, granddaughter Justine, grandsons Ricky and Jacob, aunts, uncles, cousins and a lot of friends that cared a lot for her.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday September 14,2019 at 2 pm at Iglesia Calvario, 500 Anacapa Dr. Camarillo. Pastor Mercedes Rodriquez will officiate.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 13, 2019