Services
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
View Map
Darlene M. Responte, age 83, of Oregon, passed away March 19, 2019 following a brief illness. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Janine Richardson and husband Mark Richardson of Oregon; Grandson, Josh McLeod and fiance Camille Leyva of Oregon, Sister, Delores Tulloch and husband Stuart Tulloch of Freeland, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband John L. Responte of Camarillo and her son Mark Allen Responte of Camarillo. A chapel service will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 1:00 in the Chapel of the Islands at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or . Arrangements are under the direction of the Conejo Mountain Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 2052 Howard Rd, Camarillo, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 25, 2019
