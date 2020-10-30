Darlton and Laura DavisCamarillo - Darlton C. Davis (Dave), 85, born September 11, 1934 passed away February 27, 2020 and Laura A. (Meeks) Davis, 81, born December 11, 1938 passed away March 9, 2020. After being together for over 62 years, they could not bear being apart. Dave and Ann are survived by their children Gregory and Kimberly Davis, Grandchildren Haley and Brennan Dellinger, Erin Davis, Morgan Fekete, great granddaughter Charlie Rivera and daughter in law Alison Davis. Ann is also survived by her brother James Meeks.Dave came to Ventura County in 1956 while in the Air force and stationed at Camarillo Air force base, when he returned from Korea. After spending the first 20 years of his life in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, he often said it felt like he had "Died and gone to heaven" when he set foot in Ventura County. Ann came to Oxnard in 1940 as a toddler from Conway, Arkansas with her parents James and Laura Meeks. Ann was a 1956 graduate of Oxnard High School.Both Ann and Dave worked on the US Naval Base in Port Hueneme, CA. Dave retired in 1988 as the base Fire Chief where he had worked for over 20 years. Ann retired in 1994 after 34 years at FACSO as a programmer. Ann and Dave were together always, whether it was on the base at work, working at Statham Little League, Channel Islands Dolphins and Raiders youth sports leagues, or in the stands at CI Raiders baseball football and basketball games for many years. One of their greatest joys involved tennis.... Their social circle involved lifelong friends with whom they played tennis, traveled to tournaments, and invariably laughed and shared great times with long after the tennis matches were over.Combined services for Dave and Ann will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 11th at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road in Camarillo.