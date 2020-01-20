|
Dave Revard
Dave Revard, born June 30, 1930 passed away on Jan. 15, 2020. He was born in Marshall, MN to Edgar & Mamie Revard. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee. He was the owner of Revard's Sandblasting & Painting in Ventura. Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting, gardening and spent many years racing jalopies in the early NASCAR circuit as well as some drag racing. Later in life he went back to racing at the Ventura County Fairgrounds driving in the pony stocks and dwarf cars.
He is survived by wife Betty, son Jerry, daughter Cheryl, son-in-law Dennis, grandson Nathan, granddaughters Cheri and Cathy, Heather and Kristine and several great grandchildren. Nephews Andy & Nathaniel, Nieces Debbie, Cassie, Andrea, Angela & Bella as well as Brothers Delby, Danny & Doug and sister Darlene. And Rascal!
Service will be held at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura on Thurs. Jan. 23 at 2:00pm.
Flowers may be sent to Ivy Lawn. (805) 642-1055.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020