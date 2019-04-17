|
|
Dave Stork
Ventura, CA
Our faithful, inspirational, and determined Dave Stork passed to another botanical garden on April 9th, 2019. He was the son of Pauline and Bill Stork.
Dave was president of the first graduating class at the new Ventura College Campus in 1953. He graduated from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo and received his MBA from Pepperdine University and his CFP from the College of Financial Planning in Denver, Colorado.
Dave was passionate about giving to his community and did extensive volunteer work for Brain Injury of Ventura County, First United Methodist Church, ARC, Boy Scouts, St. John's Hospital, Rotary Club, Walk to Emmaus, El Cien Dance Club, Marriage Encounter, and Ventura Botanical Gardens. He was the President of the California State Board for Traumatic Brain Injury and the High Tech Board President at Ventura College, dedicated to serving students with special needs. In 2001, he received the Ventura County Jefferson Award for Public Service, especially for his volunteer work at the fledgeling Ventura College.
Dave was a senior engineer at Point Mugu Pacific Missile Range for 32 years and was nationally honored in missile propulsion systems. He was a major contributor to the Navy's missile research and environment evaluation program. He was among only six members who were recognized for saving the U.S. Navy $27 million over a five year period. In retirement, he was a Certified Financial Planner and taught classes in financial planning. His love for finance was evident in his establishment of three endowments in our county. Many students still receive scholarships today because of Dave's efforts.
His wife, Midge, and children Todd, Ty and Susan were his first devoted family. His daughters-in-law, Aim?e, Sherea and Kara, and grandchildren, Hannah, Ryan, Joe and Riley, and brother, Gil Stork of San Luis Obispo, were dear family members who prayed for him daily. Hosts of extended family held his hand and blessed him with encouragement through nine months of illness. In return he said "Thank you," and reminded them of John 8:12. Pass it on!
His granddaughter Hannah wrote, "He inspired me to live in the moment and to be fully present. He made me feel and know how valuable and loved I was by him."
A Celebration of Life will be held this coming Saturday, April 20th at 10:30am at the First United Methodist Church, 1338 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 17, 2019