David Charles Mills
- - David Charles Mills passed away on July 21 from several complications including cancer.He was born on May 26, 1940 in Ohio. He was raised in Nellie, Ohio. Dave was a veteran who served in the US Army 82nd Airborne 503 Ranger and the All Army Rifle Team. The baddest of the bad! According to his mother he was a pistol from birth. When he was six years old he took his dad's rifle out at 4:30 in the morning into the woods and shot a squirrel. He loved his moms squirrel pie!His dad called him Crazy Dave and the name stuck from then on. He was known by his friends and family as Crazy Dave the Barber. He loved to ride his Harley and loved being his own boss. He even cut Steve McQueen's hair when in LA. He rode a 1953 Pan Head and took off and did things others only dream of like taking a year off and riding across country with his buddy Pat.Just one of many stories. In 1989 he met Peggy. He knew she was the only one who was going to settle his assets down and then they married in 1990.Dave loved his stepdaughter Rachelle Amescua as if she was his own. She went on to marry her high school sweetheart Casey Leoffler ( he also joined the Army). While deployed in Bosnia for one year Dave took the time off to fly to Louisiana to drive her car back to California. He put her through beauty school ( a job she loves). His son-in-law is now a LA County Firefighter and Rachelle a beautician. Dave and Peggy now have three beautiful granddaughters Jade, Aila, and Miley. He adored them and they adored him back. Dave and Peggy bought a home in the Los Padres Canyon Estates. Wild animals year-round and snow in the winter brought the girls up there often. Only one hour and 20 minutes from Ventura. Casey,Rachelle,Jade,Aila and Miley were all by Dave's bedside until he passed. His wife Peggy never left his side while nursing for him in their home until four days later when he passed. Dave was preceded in death by his father James, Mother Ruth, brother Richard and sister Gloria. And survived by Sister Shirly Siegel of LA and sister Carol Ice of Arizona. Dave will be laid to rest at The Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin on August 7 at 10:45 with a military service.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 31, 2019