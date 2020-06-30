David G. SanchezSanta Paula - David G. Sanchez, 91, of Santa Paula, California, passed away on June 23, 2020 at home with his wife and his family by his side. David was born in Fillmore, California on June 28, 1928 and was a lifelong resident of Ventura County.He began working for William L. Morris in Fillmore as a garageman at a young age until 1950 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. David served his country in the Korean War and earned an honorable discharge in 1956.Upon his discharge he began working for the Laborers International Union in construction. After nine years as a member of the Laborers Union he began working as an operator engineer for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 12. For the next 30 years he worked as an operator for Nelson and Belding. After retiring he enjoyed woodworking, gardening and spending time with his family.David was a gentle, giving and compassionate husband and father. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and is survived by his wife of 59 years, Esther; son Steve Sanchez (wife Ernestine) of Sacramento; son Jerry Sanchez (wife Sheila) of Sacramento; son David Lee Sanchez (wife Ann) of Sacramento; son David Jr. Sanchez (wife Anita) of Santa Paula, and daughter Tina Castaneda ( husband Gonzalo) of Fillmore. David was blessed with grandchildren, Stephanie Sanchez, Veronica Sanchez, Eric Sanchez, Sara Sanchez, Audrey Sanchez, Tonisha Pacheco and Jacob Castaneda.The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Assisted Hospice of Ventura. A special thank you to Rosario, Nancy, Shari and Gonzalo for their compassion, kindness and guidance in the care of David.Funeral services will be privately held due to COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.