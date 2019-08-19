|
|
David George McCauley
The Villages, FL - David George McCauley, 54, Old-School Commercial Fisherman
David McCauley first went to sea at age fifteen off the coast of San Diego and found his calling just like that. His strapping build and quick mind served him well for the challenges of that occupation. Unfortunately, he inherited a degenerative neuro-muscular disease from his father while in his forties and was expected to live only a few more years but fought through it with ferocity yet good humor for more than ten years.
David George McCauley was born in Providence, RI, on December 8, 1964 to James McCauley and Leigh McCauley. He was an avid reader of adventure and science fiction starting with the introduction at a young age to Lord of The Rings. Thereafter he practiced continuing education through voracious devouring of books. His brother Jay recalls that David's favorite character was Conan whom he sought to model himself after as someone who was a devoted friend, had strong passions, was not afraid to thump a few heads of those requiring such treatment, and a favorite of the ladies.
In his final five years he lived with his mother, Leigh Linda Lynch, in The Villages, Florida, where golf cart transportation and numerous swimming pools gave him independence and therapy. His brother Joseph (Jay) McCauley was staying with him when he died.
He is also survived by his younger brother, Zo Star Ross, and his son, Jake David McCauley. David instilled in Jake a great passion for the sea & fishing. Jake was always by David's side whether on land or sea, as spending time together was their greatest joy. David was most proud of his son Jake, strong & kind, and was the happiest when with him. Online condolences may be left at www.baldwincremation.com
December 8, 1964, died July 24, 2019
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 19, 2019