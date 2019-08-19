Services
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
N. 13753U.S. Hwy. 441
Lady Lake, FL 32159
(352) 430-1449
Resources
More Obituaries for David McCauley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David George McCauley


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David George McCauley Obituary
David George McCauley

The Villages, FL - David George McCauley, 54, Old-School Commercial Fisherman

David McCauley first went to sea at age fifteen off the coast of San Diego and found his calling just like that. His strapping build and quick mind served him well for the challenges of that occupation. Unfortunately, he inherited a degenerative neuro-muscular disease from his father while in his forties and was expected to live only a few more years but fought through it with ferocity yet good humor for more than ten years.

David George McCauley was born in Providence, RI, on December 8, 1964 to James McCauley and Leigh McCauley. He was an avid reader of adventure and science fiction starting with the introduction at a young age to Lord of The Rings. Thereafter he practiced continuing education through voracious devouring of books. His brother Jay recalls that David's favorite character was Conan whom he sought to model himself after as someone who was a devoted friend, had strong passions, was not afraid to thump a few heads of those requiring such treatment, and a favorite of the ladies.

In his final five years he lived with his mother, Leigh Linda Lynch, in The Villages, Florida, where golf cart transportation and numerous swimming pools gave him independence and therapy. His brother Joseph (Jay) McCauley was staying with him when he died.

He is also survived by his younger brother, Zo Star Ross, and his son, Jake David McCauley. David instilled in Jake a great passion for the sea & fishing. Jake was always by David's side whether on land or sea, as spending time together was their greatest joy. David was most proud of his son Jake, strong & kind, and was the happiest when with him. Online condolences may be left at www.baldwincremation.com

December 8, 1964, died July 24, 2019
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
Download Now