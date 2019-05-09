Services
Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home - Simi Valley
2636 Sycamore Drive
Simi Valley, CA 93065
(805) 526-6677
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
David Ivan Dishman Obituary
David Ivan Dishman, 72 of Simi Valley, died on Saturday the 4th of May 2019 with his wife by his side at home.

He was born May 20, 1946 in Huntington, West Virginia to Ivan & Hazeline Dishman.

He was preceded in death by his son David Jr. and his daughter Tina.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years Linda Dishman, his step kids Raymond and his wife Tamra, Karen and her husband Tommy and his brother-in-law Dennis Brewer, several grandkids and great grandkids, and lots of other family and friends.

He served his country for 20 years in the United States Air Force. He was a TSGT at time of retirement.

He enjoyed his retirement from general dynamics of 19 years by making many trips to Las Vegas with his wife. This was one of their favorite places to go and spend days and sometimes a few weeks at a time.

He was always a very caring and giving person. He always made sure his family was taken care of.

He will be forever missed.

Services will be held at

Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home

Friday May 10th, 2019 at 11:00am

Reception to follow at same location.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 9, 2019
