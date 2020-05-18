|
|
David J Perez
Costa Mesa - David J Perez passed away peacefully at his home in Costa Mesa, CA on May 12, 2020 at the age of 79, after a courageous battle with cancer.
David was born on September 3rd, 1940 in Santa Paula, CA where he lived for over 70 years. He graduated from Santa Paula High School in 1959, and one year later married the love of his life, Connie (Bennye). In 1977, David took his love of plants and gardening and started his own business, David's Landscape Maintenance, which he continued until his retirement in 2005. In order to spend more time with their fun-loving grandsons, David and Connie moved to Costa Mesa in 2014.
David was a beloved father and grandfather who always greeted everyone he met with a friendly smile and welcoming heart. He was quick to laugh and make a silly joke, and was never one to remain idle for long! He was also a long time LA Rams fan, despite the team's many disappointments.
David is survived by his wife Connie (Bennye) Perez, his daughter AnneMarie (and son-in-law Don) Vander Wal, his son David C Perez, and his grandsons Bennett and Drew Vander Wal; his sisters Helen Winbush, Jennie Vargas, and Connie Yvarra, and numerous nephews and nieces. David was preceded in death by his mother and father Mercedes Jimenez and Francisco Perez, and his sisters Frances Galvan, Lily Silvas, Gloria Cervantez, and Lupe Aguirre.
Arrangements are under the care of Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park & Mortuary in Costa Mesa. Due to current events, we will be hosting a celebration of life at a later date. We will let everyone know once a date has been confirmed.
We will miss you Pop, but comforted to know you're now laughing up in Heaven.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 18 to May 19, 2020