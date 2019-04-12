|
|
David Jimmy Torres
Oxnard, CA
David Jimmy Torres, 23 days old, passed away in his parents arms on April 5th, 2019. David was born on March 13th, 2019 at 10:21 am to parents Angelica Delgado and David Torres. He passed away at Community Memorial Hospital after contracting bacterial meningitis. He weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. During his brief visit on earth, he enjoyed cuddling with his mommy, daddy, sister, grandparents and various other family members. During the day when mommy ran errands he loved to take naps next to daddy and watch You Tube videos with his sister. He also loved staying up at night nursing off of mommy, while watching crime shows. Mommy and Daddy will never forget his precious smile, his dimples, or his great hair. He gave his family a lifetime of love and memories in the 3 blessed weeks that they had with him. David is survived by his parents- Angelica Delgado and David Torres, sister- Ruth Torres, maternal grandparents- Jose and Nancy Delgado, paternal grandma- Karen Escoto, great grandmas- Ruth Borjas, Virginia Torres, Teresa Delgado, godparents- Elaine Torres and David Delgado. David is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather- Jimmy Torres, maternal great grandparents- Henry Borjas and Jesus Delgado, paternal great grandparents- Virginia Escoto, Edward Escoto and Bruno Torres.
The funeral service is planned for 7 p.m., Monday in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 3175 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA 93003.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 12, 2019