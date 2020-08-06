David Kille
Ojai - Longtime Ojai resident David Kille passed away peacefully at home on July 23, 2020. He was 97 years old.
David was born on November 20, 1922, in Riverside, New Jersey, the only child of Andrew T. Kille and Margaret Russell Kille. David grew up in and around Philadelphia, where he enjoyed scouting and riding at his uncle's stables. When the US entered World War II, David enlisted in the Merchant Marine, serving 5 tours of duty around the world on Liberty and Victory ships.
By the time the war ended, David's parents had moved to Ojai, where they lived and worked at the Ojai Valley School. David followed them to California and got a job working in Ventura for the Tidewater (later Getty) Oil Company, retiring after 37 years.
While attending Ventura Community College, David met the love of his life, Ruth Creson. They married in 1948 and had three children: Andy, Laurel, and Shannon. In 1960 they moved to Ojai, to the house where David remained until his passing. In 2012 long-term health issues required Ruth to move into the Ojai hospital's Continuing Care Center, where David visited her every day for the rest of her life. When she passed in 2017 they had been married for 68 years.
David and Ruth were active members of the First Baptist Church of Ojai from 1960. David served the church as an usher and a deacon, and in care ministry. He established the church's Boy Scout troop and was its scoutmaster for many years. In later years, David and Ruth ran the Ojai Food Share program located at the church.
David was active in the Ojai community. He was a long-time volunteer for the Help of Ojai loan closet and the Drug Abuse Prevention Center. He was passionate about the environment and history of the Ojai Valley, and taught an informal course on the hot springs of Ventura county.
David took up running in his 50s, and along with cycling it quickly became a passion. He celebrated his 60th birthday by running his first marathon. He continued to enter races up through the final year of his life, when he participated in the 2019 Ojai October Classic. Many longtime Ojai residents will recall the "skinny bald guy in the day-glo shorts with the giant mustache" whom they often saw running throughout the Valley.
David's life was grounded in his Christian faith, tempered by an inquiring mind nurtured by his teacher mother and a lifetime of avid reading. He described himself as a "skeptical inquirer," unwilling to accept anything without careful thought. Up to the end, he would remind us that "I am still learning."
David is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Laurel and Mike Buhler (Dallas, OR) and Shannon and James Frew (Santa Barbara); daughter-in-law Pamela Kille (San Jose); five grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth and his son, Rev. D. Andrew Kille.
A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date.
His family offers their heartfelt thanks to Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association, whose hospice workers and caregivers provided exemplary care during David's final months. Donations in David's honor may be made to Livingston (http://lmvna.org
) or the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy (http://ovlc.org
)