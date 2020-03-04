|
|
David (Tony) Kirkpatrick
David (Tony) Kirkpatrick
1945-2020
PS… I'm dead.
Yes, that's how he wanted us to start this. David (Tony) Kirkpatrick always had a sense of humor even right up until the end.
A kid from the east coast, he grew up with a quick wit and sharp tongue that he mostly used to talk himself out of a problem or to chisel a deal down to the most agreeable terms.
Tony worked as a financial planner for 30 years and was an integral part of many people's lives. Most clients will fondly tell you that his favorite piece of advice in their retirement was "go spend your money" albeit an odd thing to hear from someone helping you save money.
And he never really followed that piece of advice for himself — happily shopping at the 99 cent store or bragging about his latest great find from a garage sale.
His passions included golf, spending time with the family, rooting for the Dodgers.
He was an avid train collector and a little kid at heart although most of the time when he asked if he could run his trains for us, he was met with eye rolls, at least until the grandkids came along.
Never one to retire fully, Tony spent the last few years "working" from the golf course when he wasn't in the office. He was a good friend of Bill W and volunteered to help others with recovery as often as he could. He will be loved and missed by many.
Tony is survived by his ex-wife Nancy (yes, they're still good friends); daughter Katie and husband Aaron; daughter, Lauren; granddaughters Abigail and Naomi to whom he was completely devoted; sister Sandy Holmes of Escondido, and brother Jim of Point Loma.
He disliked funerals and the sadness that came with them so a celebration of life will be held at Las Posas Country Club, March 15 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Stepping Stones at www.steppingstones.org in his name.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020