Services
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Conejo Mountain Memorial Park
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Ventura Jubilee Fellowship
2226 Goodyear Ave. #A
Ventura, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Warbritton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lee Warbritton


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lee Warbritton Obituary
David Lee Warbritton

Ventura - David Lee Warbritton, Jr., 52, received his heavenly promotion on July 29, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, California. He was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on June 4, 1967.

Dave is survived by his wife, Kodi; four children, Tyler, Chase, Maci and Joshua; mother, Sherry Warbritton; father, David Lee Warbritton, Sr.; stepmother, Cheryl Warbritton; four siblings, Mindy Ramsey, Darren Warbritton, Amy Miller, and Angela Phillips; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family whom he loved dearly.

Dave loved God, his family, and serving others. He did his best to get a good laugh out of anyone. To say we miss him is so inadequate. We all look forward to seeing him again.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm, at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Burial will take place on Thursday, August 8, 2019, 10:00am, at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, Ca. Celebration of Life service will follow at Ventura Jubilee Fellowship, at 11:30am, 2226 Goodyear Ave. #A, Ventura, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
Download Now