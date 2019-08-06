|
David Lee Warbritton
Ventura - David Lee Warbritton, Jr., 52, received his heavenly promotion on July 29, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, California. He was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on June 4, 1967.
Dave is survived by his wife, Kodi; four children, Tyler, Chase, Maci and Joshua; mother, Sherry Warbritton; father, David Lee Warbritton, Sr.; stepmother, Cheryl Warbritton; four siblings, Mindy Ramsey, Darren Warbritton, Amy Miller, and Angela Phillips; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family whom he loved dearly.
Dave loved God, his family, and serving others. He did his best to get a good laugh out of anyone. To say we miss him is so inadequate. We all look forward to seeing him again.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm, at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Burial will take place on Thursday, August 8, 2019, 10:00am, at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, Ca. Celebration of Life service will follow at Ventura Jubilee Fellowship, at 11:30am, 2226 Goodyear Ave. #A, Ventura, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 6, 2019