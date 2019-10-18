|
|
David Leroy Garner
- - It is currently estimated that 350 WWII veterans die each day. On September 27, 2019 this world lost another hero. David Leroy Garner was a hero for more reasons than his 24 years in the Navy. Born on March 20, 1928, he was the only son of Lena and Alva Garner. His loving sister, Irene Carrigan still lives in Darlington South Carolina where they both grew up.
David loved to play pool more than he loved school and the story goes that on more than one occasion, as he and Irene walked to high school, David would veer off to his uncle's pool hall. David might not have graduated if not for his desire to do his duty to his country. A deal was made with his Mom and principal to allow him to join the Navy if he would complete all of his studies and so it was that at the tender young age of 16, David became a sailor.
His time in the Navy led to much schooling and many travels abroad. David served on Air Craft Carriers, Destroyers, Cruisers and Tenders. He developed many friendships and enjoyed meeting up with them at 50, and 60 year reunions. David's last duty station was Port Hueneme where he served aboard the Norton Sound. David retired in 1970 as a Lieutenant and swore he would never set foot on a ship again but that certainly changed in his later years.
His first born, Jeanne Sanders, was raised by his mother and father. David married Peggy Ann Kelley in 1952 and they went on to have seven children; David Garner married to Janene, Colleen Robertson married to Gerry, Sue Parsons married to Andy, Patsy Wagner, John Garner married to Cindy, Richard Garner married to Terri and Dotty Clark married to Ken. David was a strict father and disciplinarian but his family grew up strong and loving.
After David retired he served as a role-model to all of his kids by going to college. He earned a degree in economics and soon landed a job in the Ventura County Auditor's Office and then served as Director of Library Services. He retired again 13 years later and moved to Las Vegas where he met his loving and devoted wife, Ardith Danielson Garner. He helped to raise her two daughters, Tamra O'Halloran and Christie Knickerbocker and they loved him as a father. David and Ardith were married for 28 wonderful years and in that time they went on 56 cruises to various parts of the world. So much for never stepping foot on a ship again!
For 25 years David and Ardith's home in Las Vegas was the gathering place at Thanksgiving for all of his kids, their spouses, the grandkids, and great grandkids. Sometimes as many as 45 people would show up and for 3 days they would eat, play games, laugh and share memories.
Several years ago David began showing signs of Alzheimer's disease. This cruel thief slowly robbed him of his memories and his life. When Ardith died unexpectedly in 2018, David's children brought him back to Oxnard, California. His children, (including spouses), grandchildren, and great grandchildren took part in his daily life until his final days where he died surrounded by his grieving, but grateful family. He was a quiet man of integrity, honor, and strength and will be missed for all time. He was our hero. A celebration of his life will take place Tuesday, October 29th. For more information contact Colleen at [email protected]
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019