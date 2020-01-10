|
David Lewis Everitt
Oxnard - On Saturday, December 28, 2019, with his family close by, Dave passed on to his heavenly home. He was 91 years old.
Born May 20, 1928 to Granville and Abbie Everitt in Battle Creek, Michigan, he spent his early years in Michigan and Indiana. Near the end of WWII, Dave joined the U.S. Navy and finished his senior year of high school as a sailor. Trained to be a weatherman, he served on a variety of vessels, including the aircraft carrier Oriskany.
After 8 years in the Navy, Dave settled in Oxnard, California, then the home of his parents. His first job was as a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office. He became a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where he met and married Helen Bagdoian and quickly became a part of her family as well.
Dave earned his teaching credential from Cal Poly SLO, as well as a master's degree from Cal State Long Beach. He taught industrial arts and science for 25 years at Hueneme High School. Dave was a skilled craftsman, and built many of the beautiful pieces of furniture his family still uses today. He and Helen loved to travel, and he especially enjoyed their cross-country car trips and visits to national parks.
Dave's church family was very important to him. He served as both an elder and deacon, and he and Helen enjoyed running the Food Share Brown Bag program for many years. Dave found special joy in visiting members who were shut-ins.
Dave is survived by Helen, his beloved wife of 63 years. He was Dad to his children Susan [Steve] Solano, David [Lisa] Everitt, and Sharon [David] Murphy, and Papa to his cherished grandchildren Sarah, Michael, Micaela, Ryan, Shane and Alaina. He also treasured his extended family Ann and Frank Dvoracek, Cookie and Jay Stanley, Ellen and Dana Coleman, Richard and Cindy Dvoracek, Carol and Stewart Lockwood, Christine and Rick Relyea, Debbie and Jerry Eastman, Diana and Sam Ramirez, Jaynee and Larry Ashmun and many great-nieces and nephews.
A worship service celebrating Dave's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25 at the First Presbyterian Church, 850 Ivywood Dr., Oxnard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dave's name to First Presbyterian Church of Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020