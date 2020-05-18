|
David Lopez
Torrance - David Lopez, 89, of Torrance, California passed away early in the morning at his home on May 14, 2020.
Born September 7, 1930, he was the son of Manuel & Herminia "Minnie" Lopez and a brother to 10 siblings. He is preceded in death by his wife, Hatsuko "Pat" Lopez. He is survived by his sister, Estella Solis, his son David (Debbie), four grandchildren; Samantha, Whitney, Jesse and Hannah, three great grandchildren and his daughter Sally Ann.
Commander of Korean War Veterans, Chapter 56 since 1996, David served as a part of the 24th Division, 19th Infantry Regiment. He earned commendations including a Purple Heart, Korean Presidential Unit Citation and a Combat Infantry Badge. He was also a lifelong member of the Mercer-Prieto Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2043.
Although David was a longtime resident of Torrance, his heart never left his hometown of Santa Paula. He was a community pillar, family member and friend to so many. Steckel Park came alive when many would gather to help him celebrate special occasions. His boisterous laugh, love of singing and commitment to honoring the memory of fellow veterans are memories that will ensure his legacy with those who will miss him most.
Private celebration of life ceremony followed by a graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020. A public memorial will be held and announced at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020