David Norman Moore Sr.
Oxnard, CA
David Norman Moore, Sr. was born on March 17, 1934 in Fayetteville, North Carolina as the youngest of five children to Chaney and Gaston Moore. After battling cancer and a host of other illnesses, he found peace with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 30, 2019.
David was a gentle, kind and loyal man. He loved God and his family, especially his wife Ruth. David entered the US Navy in 1952 and served a total of forty-two years of federal government service. During his military career, he served aboard the aircraft carriers Ticonderoga and Kearsarge (six cruises), including participating in the recovery of Apollo 16 in the mid-Pacific; and sailing the South China Seas and the Bay of Tonkin during the Vietnam conflict. In 1972 he started his federal civilian career at the Pacific Missile Test Center, Pt. Mugu where he worked for eight years as a Scientific and Technical Photographer working with the installation of tv cameras on aircraft. He joined the staff at Naval Civil Engineering Lab where he worked until his retirement in 1994. He received many awards for his outstanding leadership as Manager of the Photo Lab and Audio-Visual Production Officer in the Visual Media Center. David earned his BA from University of California, Santa Barbara in 1980.
David met his beautiful, sweet wife (Ruth) of over 65 years at Fayetteville State University. Together they traveled to various parts of the world under the orders of the US Navy. David liked watching sports, cheering on the LA Lakers, spending time with his kids and grandkids, but mostly being at his wife's side. They moved with their growing family to Oxnard, CA where they served faithfully at Tried Stone COGIC, New Covenant Worship Center, and Church for the Nations. David was a Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, Usher, and would often play the cymbals. Among his favorite songs to sing, was "If I live right, heaven belongs to me".
David had nine children: David, Jr. and wife, Diane of Santa Barbara, CA; Bobbie Hall of Germantown, MD; Dathan Moore of Ventura, CA; Beverly Moore of Santa Paula, CA; Dwain Moore of Locus Grove, GA; Bronda Moore of Port Hueneme, CA; Don Moore and wife, Florence Moore of Frederick, MD; Daryll Moore of Sacramento, CA; Trina Moore-Southall and husband, Patrick Southall of Simi Valley, CA. He leaves one sister: Maggie Pearl Griffin of Fayetteville, North Carolina. David leaves 20 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 04, 2019 from 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Church for the Nations 270 West 5th Street in Oxnard, CA. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00a.m. on Friday, April 05, 2019 at Church for the Nations in Oxnard, CA. Graveside services with military honors will follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park 5400 Valentine Road in Ventura, CA.
