|
|
David Patrick Spasiano
- - David Patrick Spasiano passed away suddenly on August 28, 2019, leaving behind family and friends that are in utter shock and sadness, trying to comprehend this huge loss.
Born on St. Patrick's Day 1961 in Mount Kisco, New York, to Lou and Jan Spasiano, David was the middle child in a family of three boys. He had a wonderful childhood full of sports, world travel (dad was a TWA pilot), and most importantly, the unconditional love and support of an extremely tight-knit family.
David graduated from Rio Mesa High School in Camarillo in 1979, and went on to attend Arizona State University, and soon after straight into the working world. David had an unrivaled work ethic and drive that took him to the top of everything he attempted. He accomplished more in his 58 years than most do in a lifetime. Real estate investments and the stock market were his professional passions, and he was extremely knowledgeable in both.
David's personal passions were music (he was in the popular band Lion I's), tennis (he had been to Wimbledon and many other major events), cooking (he could give any sushi chef a run for his money), gardening (best tomatoes and peppers around), and animals (his "girls" were a huge part of his life.)
David leaves behind his mother, Jan, brothers Michael (Jill) and Steven (Halina), his niece and nephew, Samantha and Andre, his son Kyle - the pride of his life, whom he loved more than anything, Kyle's mother (and David's close friend) Wendy, and his two Bichon's, Mary and Flo-Flo. He is predeceased by his beloved father Lou, who passed away July 26, 2019, and left a huge hole in David's heart.
David also leaves behind so many close friends that he cherished deeply (you know who you are, and how important you were to him) We will all miss his daily texts or calls ("just checkin' in") letting us know he was thinking about us and how grateful he was to have us in his life. He was a true friend and family member, willing to give you the proverbial shirt off his back if you were ever in need.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in David's name to the Ventura County Animal Services, Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center (SPARC), or the Humane Society. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019