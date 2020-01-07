Services
David Phillip Klain

David Phillip Klain Obituary
David Phillip Klain

Port Hueneme - Retired Navy Commander, David Phillip Klain died in Port Hueneme on New Year's Day. He was a World War II veteran who served in battles from Pearl Harbor to Latye Gulf. He was awarded a Bronze Star for heroic service, and, recently, his name was added to the Walk of Honor at the VA Central Valley, California. His burial will take place at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego at 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Commander Klain lived a long and satisfying life in service to others. For the last 26 years, he has lived with his wife, Ree in Port Hueneme, close to the sea that he loved. He leaves his wife; his daughters, Kristine and Juliana; his son, David; and grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, Katelynn, Mariah, and Amber.

Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE,757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
